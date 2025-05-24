Infectious animal diseases migrating to new species, about half raise threat to humans: Report

New Delhi, May 24 Infectious animal diseases are affecting new areas and species, with half (47 per cent) having zoonotic -- or animal-to-human – potential, raising the risk of newer pandemics, according to a global report.

The new annual assessment, published by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), provides the first comprehensive review of animal disease trends, risks, and challenges, from the uptake and availability of vaccines to the use of antibiotics in animals.

It showed that the reported number of avian influenza outbreaks in mammals more than doubled last year compared to 2023 with 1,022 outbreaks across 55 countries compared to 459 outbreaks in 2023.

While its risk to humans remains low, the more mammalian species such as cattle, cats, or dogs are infected, the greater the possibility of the virus adapting to mammal-to-mammal, and potentially human, transmission, the authors said.

“The spread, prevalence, and impact of infectious animal diseases are changing, bringing new challenges for agriculture and food security, human health and development, and natural ecosystems,” said Dr. Emmanuelle Soubeyran, Director General of WOAH.

The report also mentioned the increasing distribution and intensity of diseases such as African Swine Fever (ASF), avian influenza, foot and mouth disease (FMD), and peste des petits ruminants (PPR). It warned that their proliferation was destabilising agrifood systems, which can undermine global food security and biodiversity, in addition to human health.

The report cited climate change and increased trade as factors influencing the spread and prevalence of animal diseases, majorly recorded across several regions in 2024 and early 2025.

Although many are preventable through a combination of vaccination, improved hygiene, and biosecurity measures, the report noted that access to animal vaccines remains uneven around the world.

“Alongside other measures, vaccination remains one of the most powerful disease prevention tools available, saving countless lives, preventing economic losses, and reducing the need for antimicrobial treatments,” Soubeyran added.

The report also emphasised the importance of disease prevention for reducing the need for antibiotic treatment and limiting the development of drug-resistant diseases.

