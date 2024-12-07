Innovation tops agenda at aerospace medicine conclave

Bengaluru, Dec 7 Discussions on innovative efforts in furthering aerospace medicine initiatives dominated the 63rd annual conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine Institute (ISAM) that concluded here on Saturday.

The conference at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) celebrated the multi-faceted discipline of Aerospace Medicine and showcased the various collaborative achievements of the medical services of the Indian Air Force, a statement said.

The event, held from December 5 to 7, was inaugurated by Air Marshal S.P. Dharkar, Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS), in the presence of military and civilian dignitaries from Bengaluru and other parts of the country.

The conference themed 'Collaborate for Research', portrayed the determination of the Aerospace Medicine Society to explore new horizons with the collective efforts of associated partners and yet remain connected to origins

The VCAS, in his inaugural address, emphasised the criticality of collaboration in achieving 'Atmanirbharta' in the defence forces.

He also felicitated the young academic achievers in Aerospace Medicine. Air Marshal Rajesh Vaidya, Director General of Medical Services (Air), delivered the presidential address highlighting various collaborative achievements of the medical services of the Indian Air Force

The prestigious Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee Memorial Oration, instituted in the honour of the first Indian Chief of the Air Staff, was delivered by Dr V.R. Lalithambika, Professor of Practice, Dept of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, and Distinguished Scientist, former Director DHSP ISRO.

Her talk on the topic, ‘The Next Giant Leap: My reflections on India's Human Space Flight Programme', introduced the delegates to the space domain, in addition to apprising them about the country's pioneering steps in human space exploration.

Her talk followed in the footsteps of several eminent personalities, including Dr Raja Ramanna, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Madhavan Nair, Dr Naresh Trehan, Wg Cdr Rakesh Sharma (Retd) and Syed Kirmani, who have delivered this prestigious oration in earlier editions of the conference

The Air Vice Marshal M.M. Srinagesh Memorial Oration was delivered by Wg Cdr Karthik Kalyanram (Retd) from Rishi Valley Rural Health Centre.

He spoke on 'Effective Strategies for low resource settings: Insights gained from my IAF journey', portraying innovative and sympathetic application of his IAF experience to provide health care to the needy rural population.

Other high points included 'The Jemi Harmusji Framji Manekshaw Panel’ featuring guest lectures by notable experts including Dr S.L. Vaya, Project Head at Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), Rashtrya Raksha University, and Dr Hanumantray Baluragi, Director, Directorate of Human Space Programme (DHSP), ISRO.

Scientific deliberations on a variety of topics like Aviation Medicine, Space Physiology and Medicine, and High Altitude Physiology formed part of the conference, offering valuable insights into operational Aerospace Medicine

