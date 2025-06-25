Instant Coffee Lovers, Beware! You Might Be Risking Your Vision, Reveals Study

We love coffee and instant coffee has make our work so easy that we can have it within a minute just by mixing it in a milk and drink it. But did you know that Instant coffee might be harmful for your health specially for eyes. No we are not joking its true, consumption of instant coffee can be harmful and it can lead to the development of age related macular degeneration (AMD).This is a common eye condition that worsens the condition of eyes. As per the scientists observation from Hubei university of Medicine in China says that people who consume instant brews are at the risk of getting this disease.



Who Are at Most Risk ?

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) typically begins in a person's 50s and, while not causing total blindness, impairs everyday tasks like reading and facial recognition. A study analyzing genetic data from over 500,000 individuals has discovered a statistically significant correlation between instant coffee consumption and the risk of developing dry AMD, a common form of the disease. According to Siwei Liu, the corresponding author from the Department of Ophthalmology in Shiyan Taihe Hospital at the Hubei University of Medicine, "Our results revealed a genetic correlation between instant coffee consumption and dry AMD."

Researchers have identified a link between instant coffee consumption and the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of irreversible blindness. The study, which utilized data from the UK Biobank, revealed a significant overlap between the genetic predisposition for consuming instant coffee and the risk of dry AMD. This suggests that there are shared genetic factors influencing both traits.

What is AMD?

It makes simple day-to-day activities difficult. According to the National Eye Institute, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a chronic eye disease that slowly damages the macula- the central part of the retina responsible for clear and sharp vision. It is the leading cause of loss of vision in older adults.

Types of AMD

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) presents in two forms: dry (atrophic) and wet (neovascular). Dry AMD, the more common type, involves a gradual thinning of the macula with age and currently lacks treatment options. Wet AMD, though less prevalent, leads to rapid vision loss due to abnormal blood vessel growth damaging the macula; it can develop from dry AMD and is treatable. Individuals around age 50 or with a family history of AMD are at higher risk. While specific symptoms are absent, blurry vision and general vision problems should prompt evaluation.

Also Read : Did You Know Eating Raw Papaya Has Many Health Benefits; Here's How

According to a study in Food Science and Nutrition, AMD affects approximately 200 million people globally, with projections estimating 290 million cases by 2040. Research suggests that compounds like acrylamide and oxidized lipids found in instant coffee may contribute to dry AMD. Therefore, individuals with early-stage AMD or a genetic predisposition should consider switching to ground coffee beans.