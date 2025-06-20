International Yoga Day 2024:“In a World That Moves Fast, Yoga Teaches Us To Slow Down Says Mihir Joshi

Mihir Joshi is a certified yoga and wellness coach dedicated to making yoga practical and accessible for everyone. He offers clear, straightforward tips on movement, breathwork, and mindfulness while debunking common myths about yoga. With a strong focus on digital wellness and men’s mental health, Mihir promotes simple routines that easily integrate into busy, modern lifestyles—helping people find balance amid today’s fast-paced, digital world. In this exclusive interview with Lokmat Times, Mihir shares his insights on the growing significance of yoga in our lives today.

Why do you think yoga has traditionally been viewed as a female-centric practice in modern culture?

Traditionally, yoga was practiced and developed by men. But in modern times, women have beautifully embraced yoga as a holistic tool whether it’s for balance, health, flexibility, breath, focus, and emotional well-being. Today, the vast majority of students in most yoga spaces are women, and I feel grateful to be part of a community where women show up so powerfully. Yoga is sometimes perceived as soft or flexibility-based, which may deter some men who see fitness in more intense forms. However, flexibility isn’t the goal of yoga, it's a by-product. If you think you’re not flexible enough for yoga, that’s exactly why you should start.

How are younger generations adapting traditional yoga to fit their digital lifestyles?

Younger generations are finding smart ways to integrate yoga into their fast-paced lives. Even shorter, focused practices help with stress, sleep, posture, and pain relief. Many come to my online and offline classes to address back or neck issues from long work hours. I’ve noticed a growing awareness among young people. They may do strength training or gym workouts, but they turn to yoga for balance, clarity, and nervous system regulation; even if their practice is short, it’s intentional.

What are some tips for sticking to a short daily routine without losing motivation?

Start small and start early: morning is ideal before life takes over. A short session is still meaningful. If motivation is low, think about how good you feel after you practice. This reminder can be a powerful push. Practicing with a friend or joining a class can help build accountability. Yoga is a personal journey, but it doesn’t have to be done alone. Keep showing up, and the benefits like better sleep, calmer mind, healthier body will keep you coming back.



