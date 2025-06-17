International Yoga Day 2025: Know Theme, Date, and How Yoga Can Benefit Life on Earth

Yoga is an activity that makes one feel calm and relaxed. It promotes physical strength and mental peace. If one does yoga regularly, he or she can achieve fitness goals in life along with calmness. This International Yoga Day, millions of people will be participating in events involving Yoga. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health.’ This year, it is about working towards a healthier lifestyle and a healthier Earth, and not just about working out and stretching. One pose, one breath, and just one moment of Yoga can bring a huge change in your life and the world revolving around you.

International Yoga Day Date:

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. It promotes the advantages of practicing yoga for a fit body and a peaceful mind. The United Nations declared in 2014 that International Yoga Day would be celebrated on June 21 every year. People across the globe celebrate this unique good-health day.

International Yoga Day Theme:

‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ is the theme for this year. This theme was decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi stated that the idea of this theme is to make the entire world healthy with yoga. The theme highlights that there is a deep relationship between our health and the health of the Earth.

Meaning of ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ Explained:

One Earth: Earth is home to all living beings. Hence, we must take care of our planet by coexisting peacefully with this natural world.

One Health: The environment’s condition has a direct impact on our health. When we take care of our environment ourselves, everyone gets a little benefit out of it.

Yoga’s Contribution: It teaches us to live in harmony and make decisions wisely. We can improve our health along with the environment with the help of Yoga.

"Yoga for One Earth, One Health" was officially announced as the theme for International Yoga Day 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30, 2025, during his popular radio show "Mann Ki Baat." He added that this subject symbolises India's commitment to using yoga to improve world wellness and make everyone healthier. PM Modi stated yoga is crucial for both individual and global health because of the intimate relationship between human health and the health of our planet. He compared yoga to a force that brings people together to create a healthy world by eradicating differences.

Praising international initiatives such as the organisation 'Somos India' in Spanish-speaking countries, which has helped thousands of people embrace yoga and Ayurveda, the prime minister expressed delight in the growing popularity of yoga and India's ancient health systems around the world.

PM Modi said ahead of International Yoga Day 2025 that he would host a historic yoga session in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with over 5 lakh participants. One of the largest yoga demonstrations in history, the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) will be part of a nationwide project that will see synchronised yoga sessions held at over one lakh locations.

With an emphasis on everyone's general health and well-being, the topic aligns with India's G20 Presidency goal and the Indian spirit of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). As a lifestyle that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, PM Modi urged people to incorporate yoga into their daily routines. He called for coordinated efforts to increase yoga's adoption across all societal segments and use it as a means of creating a world that is healthier, happier, and more peaceful.

How Does Yoga Benefit Humans & Planet Earth?

For Humans:-

Yoga enhances flexibility, strength, and fitness.

It helps to ease stress and anxiety.

It helps in preventing health diseases like diabetes, heart issues, and obesity.

It brings peace of mind and helps in getting sound sleep.

For Planet Earth:

Yoga educates humans to live simply and sustainably.