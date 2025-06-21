International Yoga Day 2025: Ten Minutes of Morning Yoga Can Reset Your Mind and Body

Soumya Pathak is a certified yoga teacher and wellness coach who shares accessible flows combining yoga, strength training, and breathwork. Her heartfelt videos—from sound healing to posture tips—reflect her commitment to holistic well-being and mindful community. In this exclusive interview with Lokmat Times, Soumya shares his insights on the growing significance of yoga in our lives today.

What are the core benefits of practicing yoga in the morning, even for just 10 minutes?

Starting your day with even 10 minutes of yoga can shift your entire mindset. It helps you ground your energy, breathe with awareness, and wake the body up gently. It’s like pressing a reset button before the world starts asking things of you; it creates a little space for you to check in with yourself.

How does morning yoga affect focus, productivity, and mood throughout the day?

When you move and breathe with intention in the morning, you feel clearer and more centered. Yoga improves blood flow, releases stiffness, and calms the nervous system—all of which help you feel lighter and more focused. You carry that calm confidence into the rest of your day, which naturally boosts your mood and how productive you feel.

How can schools or colleges incorporate yoga to support student wellbeing?

Yoga doesn’t have to be complicated to be impactful. Just 15–20 minutes of simple movement and breathwork before or between classes can help students release stress, feel more present, and regulate their emotions better. Schools can create safe, non-judgmental spaces where yoga feels like a break for students, not another task from school.