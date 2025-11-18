Irregular Periods, Irritation and Excessive Sweating? Try These 4 Home Remedies

Estrogen controls many important functions, from maintaining regular menstrual cycles to skin glow, bone strength, emotional stability, sleep, hair health. There are natural fluctuations in this hormone with age, but sometimes when its levels start to decrease, clear changes are felt in the body. If you pay attention to these changes in time, many complaints can be easily controlled.

What is estrogen?

Estrogen, the primary female hormone produced in the ovaries, prepares the body for pregnancy, regulates blood flow, and influences mood. Because estrogen interacts with nearly every organ in a woman's body, a decline in its levels triggers noticeable changes. Initially, this manifests as irregular menstruation, hot flashes (sudden sensations of heat followed by sweating), dry and tired-looking skin, increased hair loss, and sleep disturbances. Mood swings, irritability, and fatigue are also common. Some women may experience decreased libido, joint pain, or bone weakening. While these symptoms may start mildly, continued estrogen decline can significantly impact daily life.

Estrogen levels can decline due to various factors, including age-related changes like menopause and perimenopause.

Other causes include chronic stress, sleep deprivation, restrictive dieting or being underweight, thyroid disorders, breastfeeding, and certain medications. Lifestyle stress and poor diet also contribute to decreased estrogen.

Treatment

Dietary modifications can naturally improve estrogen levels. Incorporating foods rich in phytoestrogens, such as soybeans, tofu, flaxseed, sesame seeds, chickpeas, kidney beans, green vegetables, apples, pomegranates, carrots, beets, sweet potatoes, and oats, can help balance hormones and promote overall health.

Stress management is crucial, as elevated cortisol levels from stress can further decrease estrogen. Practices like meditation, breathing exercises, and other calming habits can support hormonal balance.

Moderate exercise, such as walking, yoga, strength training, or Pilates, provides energy and improves metabolism.

Adequate sleep (seven to eight hours) is also vital for hormone regulation. While exercise is beneficial, excessive physical activity can lower estrogen levels, so it's important to exercise within your body's capacity.