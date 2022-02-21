Is Covid surging heart problems?

By IANS | Published: February 21, 2022 06:54 PM2022-02-21T18:54:03+5:302022-02-21T19:00:18+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 21 While heart disease has been one of the major health concerns in India, Covid-19 ...

Is Covid surging heart problems? | Is Covid surging heart problems?

Is Covid surging heart problems?

Next

New Delhi, Feb 21 While heart disease has been one of the major health concerns in India, Covid-19 has exacerbated the condition significantly, said experts on Monday.

According to the Global Burden of Disease, nearly a quarter

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Global Burden of DiseaseGlobal Burden of DiseaseindiaNew DelhiThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westIndiUk-indiaRepublic of indiaIndia indiaNew-delhiGia india