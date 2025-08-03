Is Formula Feeding Pushing Mothers Away From Breastfeeding? Here Are the Benefits Every Newborn’s Mother Should Know

A mother’s milk is considered nectar for her baby. It contains all the essential nutrients and qualities required for the growth and development of a newborn. That is why it is recommended that infants be exclusively breastfed for the first six months after birth. The natural antibiotics present in breast milk strengthen a baby’s immunity and also reduce the risk of digestive problems. Moreover, breastfeeding fosters a strong emotional bond between mother and child. According to the National Family Health Survey, breastfeeding rates in India are steadily declining. In the past six months, only 41.6% of infants have received adequate nourishment through breastfeeding. Let’s look at the various benefits breastfeeding provides to both mother and child.

Awareness About Breastfeeding

The declining trend in breastfeeding has been linked to several factors, including lack of awareness, aggressive marketing of infant formula, insufficient support and infrastructure for breastfeeding mothers, cultural beliefs, and the pressures of modern lifestyles. The survey emphasizes that women still need to be more aware of the importance of breastfeeding, so that they can make informed and confident decisions for themselves and their babies.

A Strong Mother–Child Bond

Every mother wishes her child to stay protected from illnesses, making breastfeeding extremely important. In addition to nourishment, it helps create a deeper emotional connection between mother and baby. Many mothers prefer to continue breastfeeding their infants for several months after birth to ensure better health and bonding.

Boosts Immunity

One of the greatest benefits of breastfeeding is that it provides infants with the most balanced nutrition tailored to their needs. Mother’s milk contains proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals in ideal proportions. It also transfers antibodies from the mother, strengthening the baby’s immune system and preparing the body to fight infections and diseases in the future.

Enhances Cognitive Development

Breastfeeding reduces the risk of allergies, asthma, and eczema in babies while supporting a healthier respiratory system. It also promotes better cognitive development, leading to higher IQ scores in children. Since breast milk is easier to digest, it prevents issues such as constipation and diarrhea.

Lowers Risk of Lifestyle Diseases

The advantages of breastfeeding extend beyond childhood. It reduces the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease later in life, contributing positively to long-term health. Additionally, the act of breastfeeding deepens the emotional connection between mother and child.

Note: This article is for general information only. It should not be considered a substitute for qualified medical advice. For further guidance, always consult a medical expert or your doctor. Lokmat Times holds no responsibility for the information provided.

