Is Going To Washroom Right After Having Meal is Normal ? Here’s What Experts Say

Going to the washroom (Toilet) in the morning to cleanse the stomach is a natural process. This action is necessary to keep the body healthy. This action is an important part of the digestive system, due to which waste products are removed from the body. A healthy person goes to the toilet every day.

Apart from this, going to the washroom twice a day and three times a week is considered normal. But there are many people who go to the washroom immediately after eating. But why does this happen and is it normal? If you also have this question, then learn about it in this article.

How many times is it normal to defecate in a day?

Cleansing the stomach every day is very important for everyone. Because through this, toxic substances are released from the body. Almost every person needs to go to the washroom once a day. But if the stomach is not cleansed every day, it does not mean that you have any problem. Going to the washroom even three times a day is normal.

Is it normal to go to the toilet immediately after eating?

You must have seen many people who go to the washroom immediately after eating or drinking. But is this normal? American doctor Saurabh Sethi says that this is very common.

Why does this happen?

Dr. Sethi said that this is due to something called the gastrocolic reflex. When food reaches the stomach, it signals the colon to move. This makes you feel like you need to go to the washroom.

What can you do?