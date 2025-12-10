Is Jaggery Really Better Than Sugar? Here’s What You Should Know

With increasing health awareness and the increasing incidence of diseases like diabetes, many people are turning to jaggery instead of sugar. Although jaggery has gained popularity as a ‘natural’ alternative, is it really safer than sugar? Experts have mixed opinions on this. According to dieticians and diabetologists, while jaggery has some benefits, its excess can be as dangerous as sugar.

What is the difference between sugar and jaggery?

Sugar is fully processed sucrose; jaggery is a less processed, mineral-rich sweetener.

Chemical composition: The basic composition of both is based on sucrose; jaggery contains a small amount of minerals - calcium, potassium, iron.

Effects on blood sugar: Sugar has a high GI; jaggery has a slightly lower one, but both increase blood sugar rapidly.

Benefits of eating jaggery: Improves digestion, provides warmth, provides some minerals, is popularly believed to provide relief from colds and coughs.

Does jaggery really provide enough iron?

According to experts, the amount of iron in jaggery is very limited, and it is wrong to rely on it as a therapeutic source.

Is jaggery consumption as dangerous as sugar?

Yes, jaggery has the same calories as sugar; the risk of weight gain, fatty liver and high blood sugar due to excessive consumption is the same.

Jaggery is useful, but it is not a ‘healthy sugar’. It provides minerals, but the amount is very small. Diabetic patients or those who are overweight should avoid both sugar or jaggery. The glycemic effect of both is equally dangerous. It is better to drink cold drinks only for instant energy, instead of drinking a little jaggery and water, but jaggery is not a substitute for sugar.