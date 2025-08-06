Is Sleepwalking and Talking in Sleep Healthy? Know Cause and When To See Doctor

Many people have habit of talking and walking in sleep, which might make people sleeping next to us uncomfortable. People who sleep walk and talk are not aware of what they are and why they are doing. But as we all know every problem has a cause, similarly their is reason for this lets understand the cause behind why people talk while they are sleeping.

What is Sleep Talking?

Talking in sleep is called a somnolence problem. This is a type of sleep disorder. In which people start talking while in deep sleep. Almost all people experience talking in their sleep at least once in their life. But the problem of talking in sleep is more common in children. It is believed that this problem affects younger people more. Also, this problem is equal in women and men.

Reason: People know very little about problems like talking in sleep. Therefore, the exact cause of talking in sleep is not clear. Still, some common causes are mentioned such as lack of sleep, sleep apnea, anxiety and stress, alcohol or other drug abuse or genetics etc.

What is sleepwalking?

Sleepwalking, a behavior characterized by walking during sleep, stems from a brain disorder with both psychiatric and neurological aspects. While it can occur at any age, sleepwalking is more prevalent among young children and often resolves in adulthood, though it can persist in some adults. The underlying causes can sometimes be serious.

Causes of sleepwalking: There can be many reasons for sleepwalking. In which not getting enough sleep is considered the main reason. There is nothing to be afraid of. Many psychologists say that people who sleepwalk live their lives like a normal person. But if this happens all the time or if you are harming yourself or others while sleepwalking, you should see a doctor on time.

Also Read: Fitness Mistakes That Could Be Dangerous for Your Heart, Say Experts

Expert Says that you should look after how deep you sleep, instead of how many hours you sleep. Sleep health affects with people who travel a lot and not get proper sleep. Also, in young children, irritability increases due to illness. Due to this, their sleep does not get complete. This can also be the reason for sleepwalking. Some people see this problem due to some special medications or anxiety. One of the reasons for sleepwalking is genetic. Generally, sleep deprivation and anxiety share similar causes and are more common in young children. Adequate, quality sleep is crucial for prevention. If problems persist despite sufficient sleep, consult a doctor promptly.