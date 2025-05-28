Is the New COVID Variant a Threat to Unborn Babies? Here's What Pregnant Women Need to Know

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 1,000. Kerala has reported the highest number of cases at 430, followed by Maharashtra with 209 cases. Delhi currently has 104 active cases. The number of infections continues to rise steadily. The NB.1.8.1 variant of COVID has evolved from the Omicron variant JN.1. According to experts, there is no need to panic at the moment. However, elderly individuals, people with serious illnesses, and those with weak immunity need to remain cautious. Pregnant women should remain more alert and take good care of themselves, as this new variant can severely affect their health. Given this situation, it’s important to understand how dangerous the new COVID variant could be for an unborn child.

How Dangerous is the New Variant for Pregnant Women and Unborn Babies?

When a woman becomes a mother, she has to take care of herself as well as her unborn child. Pregnant women need to be especially careful right now, as the COVID-19 cases are increasing again. It’s crucial to understand how challenging this infection can be during pregnancy. During pregnancy, a woman’s immunity is somewhat weaker compared to normal, which makes the body more susceptible to infections. This raises the question: How dangerous is the new COVID variant for the baby in the womb?

Impact of New COVID-19 Variant on the Unborn Child

Women who are pregnant are more likely to get COVID since they often have weaker immune systems. They may experience severe symptoms like difficulty breathing, high fever, and pneumonia. While COVID has shown minimal direct effects on the unborn child, in some cases, it has led to premature deliveries and low birth weight. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women and offers protection to both the mother and the child.

Precautions for Pregnant Women Against COVID-19

Pregnant women should wear a mask when stepping outside. They should avoid entering crowded places. It's important to frequently wash hands or use sanitizer. Maintaining a healthy daily diet is also essential to keep immunity strong.