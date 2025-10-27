Is This Common Daily Habit Slowly Damaging Your Kidneys, Says Doctors

All the organs in the body have some responsibility. That is, they play an important role in carrying out various functions in the body. One of the important organs is the kidney. The kidney performs an important function of removing toxins from our body. Therefore, it is very important to keep the kidney healthy. But we unknowingly make some mistakes that can damage the kidney. A simple habit in our daily diet gradually damages the kidney and we are not even aware of it. It is very important to change this habit, otherwise we may regret it later. Let's see which daily habit damages the kidney.

Although salt is necessary for our body, its excessive consumption puts a lot of stress on the kidney. Let's find out how.

Increases blood pressure: Excess salt retains water in the body, which increases blood volume and puts pressure on the blood vessels. This causes the problem of high blood pressure. The small blood vessels in the kidney cannot withstand this stress and gradually deteriorate.

Pressure on the kidneys: The main function of the kidneys is to maintain the balance of sodium and potassium in the body. When we eat too much salt, the kidneys have to work harder to get rid of this excess sodium. Continuous stress reduces the filtering capacity of the kidneys.

Risk of kidney stones: Eating too much salt increases the amount of calcium in the urine. This excess calcium accumulates in the kidneys and forms stones, which causes unbearable pain. And affects the functioning of the kidneys.

Proteinuria: When kidneys are damaged, protein starts to come out of the urine. This condition is called proteinuria and is an important symptom of kidney disease.

The most dangerous thing is that most people do not even realize that they have this habit. Because not only do we add salt to our food, but salt also enters the body through processed foods, packet snacks, chips, pickles, sauces, breads.

Therefore, simply reducing salt in food is not enough. It is essential to change our eating habits and understand how much salt is in what we eat.