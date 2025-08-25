Is Too Much Matcha Bad? Know Side Effects on Liver, Stomach and Digestion

Matcha or Matcha Tea has become trend, every second person on social media is obsessed over this green looking tea. Matcha has many health benefits as it helps to improve focus, better metabolism, and heart health support, however excessive consumption can pose health risks. As we say too much of anything is risky, similarly having too much of Matcha tea can have some side effects like digestive issues, anxiety, rapid heartbeat, and disrupted sleep due to its high caffeine content.

Having to much of Matcha can also increase the risk of iron absorption problems and Kidney stone when consumed in excess. So while drinking it quantity and what time you drink is also important.

What is Matcha Tea and Why it is so popular?

Japanese green tea powder is called matcha has become popular and aesthetic due to its unique vibrant color, and earthy, sweet flavor. Origin of this unique tempting tea is from China but it was refined into a key part of Japanese culture, particularly the tea ceremony. Its current popularity is driven by health trends, its appearance on social media, its versatility in foods and drinks, and its perceived calming yet energizing effects.

A recent review in Current Research in Food Science explored matcha's potential health benefits. Matcha is rich in catechins, caffeine, L-theanine, and chlorophyll, which may promote cognitive, cardiovascular, metabolic, and anti-tumour health. The review cautioned that careful dosing is important, as excessive intake, particularly of concentrated extracts or supplements, could lead to adverse effects like oxidative stress, impaired liver function, or nutrient imbalances.

1. Caffeine overload: Matcha tea definitely helps to give natural energy boost but excessive consumption might over stimulate the nervous system, which may lead to symptoms such as anxiety, nervousness, and a rapid heartbeat. Matcha has about 70 mg per cup caffeine which is more than regular green tea.

Restlessness and Bad sleep quality:

2. Restlessness and poor sleep quality: Excess matcha, especially when consumed late in the day, can cause restlessness and disrupt sleep due to its high caffeine content, potentially leading to daytime fatigue. Limit matcha intake to morning or early afternoon to avoid these effects.

3. Digestive discomfort: Matcha contains tannins and catechins that can irritate the stomach lining, especially when consumed in large quantities or on an empty stomach, potentially causing nausea, cramps, diarrhea, or constipation. Individuals with sensitive stomachs should consume matcha with food.

4. Reduced mineral absorption: High tannin levels in matcha can hinder the absorption of essential minerals like iron and calcium, potentially leading to nutrient deficiencies, particularly in those with plant-based diets or low iron levels.

5. Potential liver concerns: Excessive catechin intake, primarily from concentrated sources, may affect liver health. Although rare, overconsumption of green tea extracts has been linked to liver toxicity, emphasizing the importance of moderation for maintaining metabolic balance. Other risks you includes Hormonal imbalance, Kidney stone risk.

Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Fruits and Juices Diabetic Patients Should Avoid

How much is not too much?

Most adults can safely consume 1–2 cups of matcha daily (approximately 2g of powder). To minimize risks: limit total caffeine intake to under 400mg per day, choose high-quality organic matcha to avoid contaminants, and avoid consuming matcha on an empty stomach. Consult your doctor if you have medical conditions or take medication.