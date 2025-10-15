Is Your Liver in Trouble? 5 Signs That Appear at Night

Liver health is important as it plays major role in body function as it removes toxins from the body and strengthens the digestive system. But nowadays, due to wrong lifestyle, many people are suffering from many serious liver diseases. Different symptoms of these diseases are seen. Some of these symptoms appear at night.

If you ignore them, it can cost you dearly. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you what are the symptoms of liver diseases at night.

Repeated sleep disturbances: If you wake up again and again after sleeping once, then this may be a sign of liver damage. Various sleep-related problems occur when the liver is damaged.

Itching: Itching in the body at night can be a sign of liver damage. Whenever the liver does not function properly, the amount of bile increases, which causes itching on the skin.

Swelling: When the liver is damaged, swelling can occur on the feet and heels. This swelling is usually more noticeable at night.

Nausea and vomiting: If you have a lot of nausea and vomiting at night, this may be a sign of liver damage.

Yellow urine: If the liver is damaged, the urine will appear more yellow than usual. This is due to an increase in bilirubin in the body. Which is a substance produced by the liver.

What will happen if you ignore?

These symptoms can be common, so people may ignore them. But if you see these symptoms all the time, you should see a doctor in time. Causes of liver disease...

Excessive alcohol consumption Viral hepatitis Obesity Diabetes High blood pressure Taking certain medications

How to maintain liver health?