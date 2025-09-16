Israel reports 481 new measles cases, bringing total to 1,251

Jerusalem, Sep 16 Israel's Health Ministry reported 481 new measles cases, bringing the total to 1,251 since the outbreak started in early April.

The ministry estimates that between 2,250 and 3,950 people may have been infected, based on high hospitalisation rates and reports from the community. Currently, 29 patients are still hospitalised, most of them under the age of six. Five are in intensive care, including one receiving ECMO support.

The outbreak has resulted in the deaths of two unvaccinated boys, aged 18 months and two years, respectively.

In May, roughly a month after the outbreak began, the ministry launched a nationwide vaccination campaign, during which more than 142,000 doses were administered.

In cities experiencing active outbreaks, the ministry has allowed residents to receive immediate vaccinations without an appointment, including infants from other areas who have relatives or friends in high-incidence cities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

Early symptoms usually last 4–7 days. They include: Running nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.

