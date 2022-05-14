Israel's Covid-19 reproduction rate exceeds 1

Jerusalem, May 14 Israel's Covid-19 reproduction rate, an indicator for determining the spreading pace of the virus, has risen from 0.96 to 1.03 on Friday, according to figures issued by the country's Health Ministry.

The rate, also known as R number, indicates the average number of people that a person carrying the virus goes on to infect.

When the number tops 1, the number of infected patients rises at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. When the R number is below 1, it means that the spread of the pandemic has been curbed.

The R number in Israel had climbed to 1.43 in late March and dropped to 0.7 in mid-April, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data provided by the ministry.

It also reported an increase of 9.7 per cent in the number of new cases recorded between May 6 and 12, compared to the seven days preceding that period.

On the other hand, the number of patients in serious condition has dropped from 113 to 103, the lowest figure in 2022, according to the data.

To date, 10,749 people have died from the virus in Israel, and the total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 4,104,286, according to the ministry.

On May 20, Israel is expected to drop PCR test requirements for arrivals at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv, following a decision taken by the ministry earlier the month.

However, inbound foreigners will still need to test negative before boarding, according to the decision.

