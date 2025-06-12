It is a heart-rending disaster: President, VP express grief over Air India plane crash

New Delhi, June 12 President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, calling it a "heart-rending disaster" as they conveyed their condolences to the affected families and offered prayers for strength and recovery.

"I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief", President Murmu posted on social media platform X.

Vice President Dhankhar also posted his grief on X, saying: "The unfortunate incident in Ahmedabad has left us confronting a devastating human tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. In this moment of grief, the nation stands united in solidarity with them."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the incident, calling it a national tragedy.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. I have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he said on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his condolences and assured that all necessary emergency response mechanisms had been activated.

"Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. I have spoken with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, to assess the situation," Shah posted.

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda termed the crash “extremely tragic” and said he had been in close contact with state leaders to monitor ongoing relief operations. “I spoke with Gujarat BJP State President and Union Minister C.R. Paatil and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel to get updates on healthcare arrangements and relief efforts,” Nadda said.

He urged BJP workers to assist on the ground, adding: "I appeal to all BJP workers to actively engage in relief and rescue operations and provide every possible assistance to the affected families. I pray for strength for the bereaved and a speedy recovery for the injured."

The crash occurred shortly after Air India Flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to London’s Gatwick Airport. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, went down near the Meghaninagar area, causing widespread panic among the residents.

Emergency teams immediately locked down surrounding roads to ensure unhindered rescue and medical operations. Search, recovery, and treatment efforts are currently ongoing.

