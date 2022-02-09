Japanese princess Yoko suffers pneumonia after testing Covid positive

Tokyo, Feb 9 Princess Yoko, who tested positive for Covid-19, is suffering from pneumonia, Japan's Imperial Household agency said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old princess is the first member of the imperial family to test positive for the novel coronavirus, and was transferred to the Tokyo University Hospital from a hospital inside the Imperial Palace's grounds, Xinhua reported citing Imperial Household agency.

Princess Yoko complained of a sore throat and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

She is the younger daughter of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, a cousin of former Emperor Akihito.

