Jharkhand govt to withdraw order removing RIMS Director, HC disposes of petition

Ranchi, May 6 Dr Raj Kumar will continue to be the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, after the Jharkhand government agreed to withdraw its earlier order removing him from the post.

The development came during a hearing in the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday.

Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan informed the court that the government would withdraw its April 17 order that had relieved Dr Kumar of his responsibilities.

Following this submission, the bench of Justice Deepak Roshan disposed of the petition filed by Dr Kumar challenging his removal.

The court also directed that Dr Kumar should not be harassed in the interim until the withdrawal of the order is formalised.

Dr Kumar was removed through an order issued by Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who also heads the RIMS Governing Council.

The order alleged that Dr Kumar had failed to comply with directives issued in the public interest by the Council of Ministers, the Governing Council, and the Health Department.

It also stated that his performance as Director was unsatisfactory. The removal was to take effect immediately, with Dr Kumar entitled to three months’ salary and allowances in lieu of notice. Minister Ansari said the order had the approval of Chief Minister Hemant Soren also.

Challenging the decision, Dr Kumar moved the High Court, which on April 28 stayed the government’s action.

Justice Roshan observed that the removal appeared to be "stigmatic" in nature and legally untenable, as due process had not been followed.

The court had sought a reply from the state government through an affidavit.

With the state now deciding to withdraw the order, the court concluded the proceedings, bringing relief to Dr Kumar and ending the legal battle over his removal.

