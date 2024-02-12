JIBS signs MoU with Haryana govt to enhance healthcare initiatives

Chandigarh, Feb 12 In a significant development for healthcare in Haryana, the Department of Health, Haryana, and the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) at O. P. Jindal Global University inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in various healthcare initiatives.

The formal signing ceremony, held in Chandigarh on February 6 aims to bridge the gap between academic research and practical healthcare solutions.

The MoU aims at bolstering community health, mental well-being, and awareness campaigns aligned with government initiatives.

Under the MoU, both entities have outlined key areas of collaboration aimed at bolstering community health, mental well-being, and awareness campaigns aligned with government initiatives.

Dr Manish Bansal, Director Health Services, Health Department Haryana, and Professor (Dr) Pulkit Khanna, Dean, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) at O.P. Jindal Global University, exchanged signatures, solidifying their commitment to joint efforts in the healthcare sector.

Dignitaries present at the signing ceremony included Dr. G Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, Haryana, Dr. Randeep Singh Poonia, Director General Health Services of Haryana, Professor (Dr.) Nitesh Bansal, Chief Compliance Officer at O.P. Jindal Global University and Professor (Dr.) Stephen Marks, Dean of the Jindal School of Public Health and Human Development, among others.

The collaboration encompasses a range of activities, including student training programmes, joint outreach initiatives, joint projects, and capacity-building endeavors.

Students from JIBS will have the opportunity to undergo short-term training and internships at healthcare facilities across 22 districts of Haryana, providing them with valuable hands-on experience.

Furthermore, JIBS faculty members will conduct training programmes for employees of the Health Department, enhancing the exchange of skills and knowledge between academia and the public health sector.

Dr Pulkit Khanna, Dean of JIBS, emphasised the significance of the partnership, stating, "This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in bridging the gap between academic research and practical healthcare solutions."

She underscored the collective efforts aimed at making a meaningful impact on community health and well-being.

In addition to student training and capacity building, the MoU outlines joint outreach and community initiatives aimed at addressing critical health issues and promoting community well-being.

Joint projects will focus on areas such as community health and mental health, with tailored awareness campaigns supporting government initiatives for improved public health outcomes.

“Moving forward, the partnership between the Haryana government's department of Health, and Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences holds promise for driving tangible improvements in community health and well-being, setting a precedent for future collaborations in the healthcare sector,” Khanna added.

It is pertinent to mention that JIBS is a pioneering research institute of O.P Jindal Global University that is dedicated to exploring and understanding human behaviour from a multi-disciplinary perspective. Established in 2014, JIBS has quickly become a leader in the field of behavioural science research and pedagogy, known for its empirical approach and commitment to academic excellence.

