J&K: Free AYUSH awareness and health check-up camps organised, locals benefit from traditional treatment

Reasi, Sep 9 A free AYUSH Awareness and Health Check-up Camp was successfully conducted in Reasi on Tuesday under the supervision of Jammu and Kashmir's Director of AYUSH, Dr Nuzhat Bashir Shah, with the aim of promoting holistic health and spreading awareness about the benefits of traditional systems of medicine.

A large number of residents from the region participated in the camp, availing themselves of free medical consultations, health check-ups, and AYUSH medicines. Medical officers and experts from Ayurveda, Unani, Yoga, and homoeopathy offered guidance on disease prevention, lifestyle management, and natural therapies.

One of the local attendees, expressing appreciation for the initiative, said: "This camp is really good. It’s a great step to organise something like this for the people. I request the AYUSH Ministry to conduct such camps every month. People are receiving free medicines and check-ups. I encourage everyone in Reasi to take advantage of these services."

Dr. Bilal, a medical officer at the camp, told IANS: "We were directed by higher authorities to conduct this camp so that the people of Reasi could benefit. The objective is not only to offer treatment but also to raise awareness about the availability of free healthcare services provided by the government."

AYUSH is an acronym for the Indian systems of medicine: Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. It represents traditional medical systems that focus on holistic health, disease prevention, and natural healing and focuses on preventing diseases and promoting a healthy lifestyle through natural remedies and therapies.

Formed on November 9, 2014, with a vision of reviving the profound knowledge of our ancient systems of medicine and ensuring the optimal development, propagation, and global development of the Ayush systems of healthcare, the AYUSH Ministry works to promote, research, and develop these practices to provide access to high-quality, integrated healthcare.

It emerged out of the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), set up in November 2003 with focused attention towards education and research in these fields of traditional medicine.

