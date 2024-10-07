J&K: High-risk surgery performed at GMC Rajouri, saves elderly patient

Jammu, Oct 7 In a remarkable achievement, GMC Rajouri successfully performed a complex high-risk surgery on an elderly female patient from Poonch, who faced multiple severe health challenges, including heart failure, a damaged heart valve, life-threatening heart block, and gallbladder stones.

An official of the GMC Rajouri said that the intricate procedure was carried out by Dr. Sajid Iqbal Shawl (Assistant Professor of Surgery), Dr. Sohail Banday (Head and Associate Professor of Anesthesia), and Dr. Syed (Consultant Cardiologist), under the expert guidance of Dr. Zakir Hussain (Head and Associate Professor of General and Minimal Access Surgery).

The official added that the entire cost of the surgery, along with preoperative assessments, was covered by the PMJAY SEHAT Scheme, ensuring that this high-risk patient received the care she desperately needed.

“It was very difficult to perform surgery on such a patient. We formed as a team and kept him under observation. The patient has responded properly,” Dr. Sajid Iqbal Shawl.

Dr. Bhatia, Dean and Principal of GMC Rajouri, applauded the team’s success and highlighted the importance of enhancing resources and manpower to facilitate such life-saving surgeries locally, reducing the need for referrals to distant quaternary centres.

Meanwhile, patient Mohammad Shabir said that he had a stomach ache and after getting to know about multiple ailments, Dr. Sajid operated on him.

“Now, I am recuperating well. I will be discharged within a couple of days. If I had undergone surgery in a private hospital it would have cost me a huge sum of money. However, the surgery and other treatment was done free here,” Shabir said.

