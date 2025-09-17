J&K L-G distributes fruits to patients in Srinagar hospital to foster selfless service on PM’s birthday

Srinagar, Sep 17 To foster selfless service on 'Sewa Pakhwada' on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha distributed fruits to patients in a hospital in Srinagar city.

“Selfless service fosters community bond and a sense of shared purpose. Visited JLNM Hospital Rainawari today and distributed fruits to the patients as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to celebrate the 75th Birthday of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi. Various Sewa Parv campaigns are being dedicated to women empowerment & health. Hon'ble PM spent his life dedicated to nation's service," L-G Manoj Sinha said on X.

He said that under his leadership, the past 11 years have been seen as a milestone in India's transformation, and the country has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy. "Hon’ble Prime Minister has ensured that benefits of economic growth reach the poor and marginalised section of society. 25 Crore people have been lifted out of poverty. India's prestige in the world has greatly increased under his visionary leadership,” he wrote in his post.

Earlier in the day, L-G Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and UT’s BJP leaders joined thousands of well-wishers to greet the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. I pray for your long & healthy life. Under your visionary leadership, the nation is achieving unprecedented progress in every sphere. Your commitment & dedication to people’s welfare continue to inspire us all,” the L-G said in his post on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also posted his greeting on X, saying, “Wishing the Hon PM @narendramodi Sb a very happy 75th birthday. May he be blessed with good health & a long life in the service of our nation & all its citizens”.

J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said, “On the occasion of the birthday of our country's esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I participated in a cleanliness drive organized under the Seva Pakhwada at the Radha Krishna Temple located in Shakti Nagar, Jammu. Additionally, I offered prayers at the temple for the long life and good health of the Honorable Prime Minister. On this occasion, prasad was also distributed.”

State BJP leader Ashok Koul said, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji!”

The fortnight-long public outreach and welfare drive called 'Sewa Pakhwada' will run from September 17 to October 2. The J&K BJP has worked out an elaborate schedule to celebrate the PM’s birthday in the true spirit of service, as symbolised by PM Modi.

The Sewa Pakhwada campaign in Jammu and Kashmir is set to include a range of public welfare and awareness initiatives, incluidng statewide blood donation drive, health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, tree plantation campaigns, distribution of assistive devices for the differently-abled, awareness programs highlighting public welfare schemes, etc.

