J&K records 557 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Srinagar, July 23 In a worrisome situation, Covid continued to surge in J&K with 557 new cases and two deaths reported on Saturday, officials said.

The new cases and deaths included 282 cases and one fatality in the Jammu division and 275 cases and one death in the Kashmir division.

Wearing of masks at public places and other SoPs have been made mandatory in all 20 districts of the union territory.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 4,59,544 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 4,51,980 have recovered while 4,763 patients succumbed to the dreaded virus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor