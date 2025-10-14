JP Nadda calls on Mongolian President, discusses enhancing healthcare cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 14 Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia in New Delhi on Tuesday under the 'Know BJP' initiative. The two leaders held discussion on enhancing cooperation between India and Mongolia in the healthcare sector.

Following their meeting, Nadda in a post on X wrote, "Met President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia in New Delhi today under the 'Know BJP' initiative. I briefed him on our party’s ideology, organisational structure, and various people-centric initiatives that have shaped India’s governance model."

"We exchanged valuable insights to strengthen party-to-party relations. We also had a detailed discussion on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations," he added.

Earlier, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met the Mongolian President, discussing various aspects of bilateral ties with the visiting leader.

"Delighted to meet His Excellency Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Honourable President of Mongolia, during his State Visit to India, in New Delhi today. During the meeting, we discussed various aspects of bilateral relations," Vice President Radhakrishnan posted on X.

Mongolian President also held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and agreed to further deepen defence and security, trade and investment, development cooperation and capacity building and spiritual and cultural ties. The two leaders also released a postal stamp to mark 70 years of the diplomatic ties between two nations.

"Advancing the India–Mongolia Strategic Partnership. PM Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia covering the entire gamut of India-Mongolia bilateral relations. Both leaders agreed to further deepen defence and security, trade and investment, development cooperation and capacity building and spiritual and cultural ties. A postage stamp to mark 70 years of the diplomatic relations between the two countries was released by the leaders," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Prior to the talks, the two leaders jointly planted a sapling at the Hyderabad House in honour of President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's mother as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. Mongolian President, who is on a four-day State Visit to India, also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and appreciated his warm sentiments on advancing strategic partnership between two nations.

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day State Visit to India. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, received him at the airport. This is his first visit to India after assuming office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor