Kannada actor Raju Talikote passes away; Shivakumar says ‘great loss’

Bengaluru, Oct 13 Popular Kannada actor and theatre artiste, 59-year-old Raju Talikote, passed away following a massive heart attack during a film shoot in the Udupi district of Karnataka on Monday.

His original name was Rajesab Maktumsab Yankanchi. Raju Talikote, who was also serving as the Director of Dharwad Rangayana, had earned fame both on stage and in films.

Raju Talikote is survived by two wives, two sons, and three daughters. His son Bharat, speaking to the media, stated Raju Talikote had suffered a heart attack and had been treated earlier. However, this time he suffered another attack and could not be saved.

Bharat said, “Our father had two wives, but all of us have grown up together in harmony.”

The family has informed that the last rites will be held in Chikkasindagi village.

Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, expressing his sadness over the demise, stated, "It is deeply saddening that renowned theatre actor, comedian, and Director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikote, has passed away due to a heart attack. Having acted in several Kannada films and earned immense popularity, his demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry."

"I pray that god grants peace to the soul of Raju Talikote and gives his family the strength to bear this grief," he stated.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated, "The news of the demise of popular Kannada theatre artiste Raju Talikote has caused deep sorrow. As a comedy actor, he had earned the love of the people through his plays, and he had also left his distinct mark in the film industry."

"His untimely passing while serving as the Director of Dharwad Rangayana is an irreparable loss to the field of art. I pray that God grants strength to his family and admirers to bear the grief of his departure," he stated.

Raju Talikote was born in 1965. Since he was born and brought up in Talikote, he became known as Raju Talikote, the name under which he later gained fame in theatre and cinema.

Raju Talikote’s parents were also theatre artists. They ran a drama troupe called "Shriguru Khasgateshwara Natya Sangha".

Raju studied at the Shriguru Khasgateshwara Math in Talikote, where he also acted as a child artiste. He studied there until the 4th standard. After the death of his parents, his education was cut short. He worked as a hotel cleaner and later as a lorry cleaner, before returning once again to the theatre.

He gained experience in different areas of stagecraft and went on to continue his parents’ drama troupe.

Raju Talikote wrote many plays specifically for cassette recording. He became famous through the play 'Kaliyugada Kuduka', which saw over 15,000 performances. In the 1990s, an audio cassette of the play was recorded. Following its release, he gained immense popularity. His fame also grew with plays like 'Kudukara Samrajya'and 'Hattigudi Lakkavva'.

Raju’s first wife was Prema, with whom he had two sons and one daughter. His second wife was Prema from Sindhanur, and they had two daughters named Shajeeda and Shabbu.

Raju Talikote’s first film was 'Hendathi Andare Hendathi'. He later acted in several movies, including 'Manasare', 'Pancharangi', 'Rajadhani', 'Lifeu Ishtene', 'Alemari', 'Myna', 'Topiwala' and 'Punjabi House', among others.

He also participated as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.

