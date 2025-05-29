Karela Juice to Fenugreek Seeds: Natural Ways to Control Sugar Levels

Diabetes is one of such disease which is growing at the faster rate more than we are expecting and we hardly talk about it. One in 7 people in India has diabetes. A report has predicted that by 2050, the number of diabetic patients may increase by 73%. Not only this, it is said that the number of people dying due to diabetes in the country has also increased. Diabetes is a disease that cannot be eradicated from the root. It can only be controlled.

Looking at the situation of diabetes in the country, you can avoid the risk of this disease by taking care of some things even when you are pre-diabetic. Ayurvedic nutritionist Dimple Jangda has given information about this.

What is pre-diabetes?

Pre-diabetes is a condition in which the blood sugar level is higher than normal. But not so high that it is called type 2 diabetes. But this definitely increases the risk of diabetes. The good news is that pre-diabetics can normalize their blood sugar levels by following a healthy lifestyle.

Remedies to reduce blood sugar

Bitter gourd juice

Bitter gourd juice is considered a boon for diabetic patients. It tastes bitter, but it contains substances called charantin and momordicin, which act as insulin in the body. These substances help regulate blood sugar levels in your body and improve your insulin sensitivity. Nutritionists say that you should drink bitter gourd juice every morning on an empty stomach for 30 days. This will improve diabetes.

String Bean Tea

String beans i.e. green beans help control sugar levels. This bean tea is very effective. It contains a lot of fiber and essential vitamins. Which support pancreatic health. This tea helps in reducing glucose spikes and controlling blood sugar levels. To prepare this bean tea, take 5 beans and chop them. Boil these beans in one and a half cups of water and turn off the gas when one cup is left. You can drink this water in the morning on an empty stomach or at 4 to 5 pm.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are also considered very beneficial for managing sugar levels. Fenugreek seeds contain dietary fiber. These seeds control your appetite, reduce cholesterol and also control sugar. To make fenugreek seed water, take one teaspoon of fenugreek seeds. Boil these seeds in one cup of water. Strain this water and drink it in the morning on an empty stomach.

Note: These are just for information, Please consult your doctor before trying these tips.