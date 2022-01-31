Karnataka logs 24,172 fresh Covid cases, 56 deaths

Bengaluru, Jan 31 Karnataka logged 24,172 fresh Covid cases against 30,869 discharges on Monday, while there were another 56 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin.

The positivity rate stood at 17.11 per cent and case fatality rate at 0.23 per cent, while the number of total active cases in the state rose to 2,44,331.

The cases in Bengaluru Urban have come down to 10,692 against 8,813 discharges, while there were 12 deaths.

It was followed by Mysuru (1,327), Dharwad (1,044), and Tumakuru (1,090) districts.

A 2-year-old female kid from Kalaburagi, and 15-year-old female from Chikkaballapura were among the latest fatalities.

The positivity rate in the state has come down from last week in the state from 26.70 per cent to 17.11 per cent and the recovery rate has been increased from 89.19 per cent to 92.56 per cent, as per the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According the bulletin, 5,111 active cases are admitted to hospitals and 180 persons are on ventilator beds in ICUs.

As many as 1,41,240 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

