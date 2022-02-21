Karnataka sees Covid tally fall below four digits, 21 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 21 Karnataka logged 679 new Covid cases, 1,932 discharges and 21 deaths on Monday, against 1,101 cases, 1,780 discharges and 18 deaths the previous day.

The number of total active cases in the state stood at 11,360, while only 918 are being treated as in-patients at the hospitals across the state. The positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent and recovery rate stood at 98.70 per cent.

The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 346 against 839 discharges, while there were eight deaths. The city has a total of 5,633 active cases.

Yadgir (1), Vijayapura (3), Raichur (6), Kolar (2), Haveri (1), Gadag (2), Dharwad (7), Davanagere (7), Chikkamagalur (8) Chikkaballapura (4), Bidar (3) and Bengaluru Rural (4) districts reported cases in single digits. No district in the state reported Covid cases in three digits.

In the last 24 hours, 52,505 Covid tests have been conducted.

