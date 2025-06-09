Katihar ranks third in Bihar in generating Ayushman Cards, 80,000 issued so far

Katihar, June 9 In a significant achievement under the Central government’s flagship healthcare initiative, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), Katihar district has secured the third position in Bihar for generating Ayushman cards. With over 80,000 cards issued so far, the district has earned a spot among the top ten in the state, reflecting growing public engagement with the scheme.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Meena called on residents to take full advantage of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, describing it as one of the most ambitious and impactful initiatives of the Central government.

"Under this scheme, individuals can avail free health treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year. I urge all ration card holders to visit their designated Kendras and get their Ayushman cards made without delay," he said.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Development Commissioner of Katihar, Amit Kumar, shared further insights.

"We launched the card generation campaign across Bihar on May 26, rolling it out at the ward level. Despite facing challenges like heavy rains, Katihar managed to perform exceptionally well, securing the third spot in the state. So far, 80,000 Ayushman cards have been generated, and we aim to further increase this number in the coming days."

The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is the largest health assurance scheme globally, targeting over 12 crore poor and vulnerable families - about 55 crore individuals - who make up the bottom 40 per cent of India's population. The scheme offers annual health cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation. Beneficiaries are identified based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data for both rural and urban areas.

Launched in 2018, the AB PM-JAY merged with the previous Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) introduced in 2008. It ensures cashless treatment for beneficiaries at the point of service, i.e., at empanelled hospitals. The program is fully government-funded, with implementation costs shared between the Centre and states.

The initiative is part of the broader Ayushman Bharat Mission, which aims to reduce out-of-pocket health expenses, improve access to quality care, and push India closer to Universal Health Coverage. It includes the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which has enabled the creation of over 77 crore digital health IDs, connecting citizens to seamless healthcare services.

In addition, the government has also launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, extending benefits to all citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income.

On Monday, marking the completion of 11 years of the Modi-led government, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda highlighted the impact of the Ayushman Bharat initiative.

"In the last 11 years, there has been historic development across sectors—education, health, transport, infrastructure, and defence. The Ayushman Bharat-Jan Arogya Yojana has revolutionised healthcare access for millions," Nadda stated in a post on social media platform X.

As of May 30, over 41.02 crore Ayushman cards have been issued across 33 states and Union Territories. The scheme has facilitated 8.59 crore hospital admissions amounting to Rs 1,19,858 crore, offering a critical lifeline for millions and preventing families from falling into debt due to medical costs.

Furthermore, the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras providing affordable generic medicines has surged from just 80 in 2014 to 16,469 as of May 30, significantly improving access to essential drugs for the common citizen.

