Katrina Kaif Pregnant at 42: Essential Pregnancy Care Tips for Expecting Women Above 35

Not Only Katrina Kaif, many actress in Bollywood including Rani Mukherji, Deepika Padukone have embraced motherhood after 35.There are many health risks for both mother and baby after certain age. However it can be health if we take proper care during nine months. The risk of complications is not dramatically higher at age 35 but continues to increase with age.

Preconception Care : If you are above 35 and planning baby then even before conceiving, you should take proactive steps to ensure optimal health. Schedule checkups.

Manage pre-existing health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or thyroid issues.

Maintain Wight as being underweight or overweight can put pregnancy in risk.

Stop Consuming alcohol, and using illegal drugs, as these can increase complications.

After conceiving keep track on health, maintain regular prenatal visits, Since pregnancy over 35 is considered advanced maternal age, more frequent monitoring may be recommended. These visits allow the doctor to monitor the health of both the mother and the baby.

Chorionic villus sampling (CVS)

Consider prenatal testing and discuss genetic screening options with your doctor to screen for chromosomal conditions like Down syndrome. Diagnostic tests such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or amniocentesis can be offered, but be aware of the small miscarriage risk.Maintain a healthy diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Focus on nutrient density to support the pregnancy, rather than eating for two.

Monitor for complications: Immediately report potential preeclampsia symptoms like severe headaches, sudden swelling, or vision changes to a doctor.

Reduce stress: Manage stress through healthy activities like yoga, meditation, or hobbies, as chronic stress can negatively impact pregnancy. During and after delivery follow medical advice regarding delivery, understanding that a C-section may be recommended based on specific conditions.

Plan for postpartum recovery: Fourth trimester (12 weeks after birth) is crucial for maternal health, particularly after age 35. Be vigilant for postpartum complication signs and follow up with a doctor as advised.

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on available online resources. For a more accurate diagnosis or treatment, it is always best to consult with a healthcare professional.