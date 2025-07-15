Kerala: 5,500 crore condoms manufactured in six decades, mini-ratna PSU going strong

Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 In the past six decades of its existence HLL Lifecare Limited, a mini-ratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has by now manufactured 5,500 condoms and continues to grow.

At present, it manufactures a record 221.7 crore condoms annually making it as one of the largest condom manufacturers in the world.

The mini-ratna public sector company is headquartered in the state capital city.

N. Ajit, Director (Marketing) of HLL, said that HLL has eight factories across the country.

He pointed out that five factories produce contraceptive products.

The factory in Peroorkada (Thiruvananthapuram) manufactures 124.6 crore condoms annually, while the one in Kanagala (Karnataka) produces 37 crore condoms, 98 lakh oral contraceptive pills (OCPs), 12.5 crore non-steroidal OCPs, and 1.87 crore emergency contraceptive pills.

The Kochi facility produces 30 crore male condoms and 2.5 crore female condoms annually, while the Airapuram (Kerala) factory manufactures an additional 27.6 crore condoms each year.

The factory in Aakkulam (Thiruvananthapuram) annually produces 55 lakh copper-Ts and 25 lakh tubal rings.

"HLL have played major roles in India's success in population control. We are at the forefront of introducing several new contraceptive products in the country. In the early days, HLL made condoms available across the country under the brand name 'Nirodh'. At that time, 'Nirodh' was the most popular condom brand. Later, various other brands were launched. However, HLL rapidly grew to become one of the largest manufacturers of contraceptive products in the world," Ajith said.

He also added that Kerala has always been at the forefront of national family welfare programmes.

"

Apart from contraceptives, HLL's Manesar factory in Haryana's Gurugram specialises in rapid in-vitro diagnostic test kits, the Pharma factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore produces a range of pharmaceutical products and the Bhagwanpur Factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar is a dedicated AYUSH facility for manufacturing and supplying Ayurvedic and Unani medicines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor