Kerala aims to ensure healthcare for all by 2031: Minister Veena George

Pathanamthitta, Oct 14 Kerala is aiming to become a state that guarantees healthcare for all by 2031, State Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday while presenting the policy document “Vision 2031 - Health Sector of Kerala” at the Vision 2031 Health Seminar.

The minister outlined plans to decentralise speciality treatments, strengthen basic healthcare infrastructure, and enhance trauma and emergency care, while ensuring equitable access to health services across the state.

Under the Karunya Health Security Scheme, integrated with various state programmes, 42.2 lakh families currently receive healthcare coverage. The scheme provides up to Rs 5 lakh per family for treatment, while the Karunya Benevolent Fund continues to operate. The government intends to develop new initiatives to extend coverage to more people.

She said reducing lifestyle diseases is another key priority. Initiatives such as the Healthy Life Campaign, the establishment of 10,000 yoga clubs under the AYUSH department, and school health programmes aim to promote preventive care, are being taken.

To detect lifestyle diseases early, the state has launched the Aardram Popular Campaign, which screens people above 30 years at their homes and provides treatment as needed, she said.

In the field of cancer prevention, the Health for Cancer Prevention – Anandam Akaram campaign has already screened over 20 lakh people, alongside the implementation of modern cancer treatment facilities.

The minister said that preventing infectious diseases is also a major focus, especially with emerging challenges such as amoebic meningoencephalitis. Kerala is strengthening its epidemic intelligence system and preparing local micro-plans to bolster prevention.

George said the Medical colleges across the state will be upgraded as full-fledged tertiary care centres, with academic advancements matching clinical improvements. International research centres in Ayurveda are expected to bring significant progress in traditional medicine, she added.

The minister emphasised Kerala’s ambition to become a health hub and highlighted the state’s pioneering work in antimicrobial resistance prevention. She also urged citizens to avoid spreading unscientific or false information related to health.

The seminar also showcased the achievements of the past decade in the health sector, presented by Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajan N. Khobragade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor