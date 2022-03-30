Kerala logs 438 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, March 30 Kerala recorded 438 new Covid cases on Wednesday, while the test positivity rate was 2.48 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

While 562 patients turned negative, the total active cases in the state stood at 3,410, of which 11 per cent were being treated as in-patients at various hospitals.

One Covid death was reported, taking the total death toll to 67,865.

