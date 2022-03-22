Kerala logs 702 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, March 22 Kerala on Tuesday saw Covid test positivity rate fall below 3 per cent, after a very long time, to 2.89 while 702 new cases were registered, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

When there were 730 fresh recoveries, the total active cases in the state stood at 5,353 of which 10.4 per cent were admitted in various hospitals.

There were four new Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 67,415.

