Kerala logs 809 new Covid cases, no deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, March 14 For the second day in succession and after 18 months, Kerala registered less than 1,000 new daily Covid cases, at 809, while the test positivity rate was 4.38 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

It was on Sunday the cases fell below the 1,000 mark.

While 1,597 turned negative, the total active cases stood at 7,980, of which 10.4 per cent were in various hospitals across the state.

There were no Covid deaths reported on Monday and the total death toll stands at 66,886.

