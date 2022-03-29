Kerala reports 424 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 Kerala on Tuesday reported 424 new Covid cases while the test positivity rate came down to 2.38 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said.

No fresh Covid deaths were reported, and the death toll continued to stand at 67,844.

Meanwhile, 528 people recovered, bringing the active cases in the state came down to 3,555.

On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.69 crore) had the first dose of which 87 per cent (2.33 crore) have taken both the doses.

Likewise, in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 79 per cent (12.09 lakh) have been given one dose, while 47 per cent (7.18 lakhs) have now received their second dose also.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor