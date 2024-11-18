Kerala targets Rs 1,000 crore investment in Ayurveda sector

Kochi, Nov 18 ( IANS) Kerala has set a target of attracting investments worth Rs 1,000 crore in the Ayurveda sector before the Invest Kerala Global Summit, which will be held in the port city in February.

Industries Minister P. Rajeev made the announcement at the sectoral meeting on ‘Ayurveda and Pharmaceuticals’, which was organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) here as a build-up to next year’s summit.

He interacted with Ayurveda entrepreneurs and requested the support of the stakeholders and their associations to achieve the target. As the entrepreneurs called for establishing institutes to teach non-degree courses in this field, the minister assured that such courses would not fail to get approved.

Getting approval for courses for pharmacists and therapists would not be difficult, he said.

"There are huge investment opportunities in the Ayurveda sector in Kerala. The industries department will extend all support to the entrepreneurs to overcome practical difficulties," Rajeev said.

"With the advent of modern technology, the least job loss is in the ayurvedic sector. Hence, this sector can generate employment opportunities. Ayurveda is an area where local communities can find employment," the minister added.

Experts taking part in the meeting hailed the tremendous support the state government gave to protect the credibility of Ayurveda, who wished that innovation and modern technology should be integrated into Ayurveda without compromising on traditional and heritage elements.

Over the years, the mainstay of Kerala tourism has been the hugely popular Ayurveda packages being offered across the state especially where the tourists flock in large numbers. Incidentally at the hugely popular signature event of Kerala Tourism, held every other year, the Kerala Tourism Mart which took place here last month, ayurveda was the most discussed tourism product of the state. Tour operators from Russia and Europe, after seeing the Ayurveda product spread that is on offer in Kerala, have promised to promote such packages in their countries.

