Kerala's first skin bank becomes operational in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 Kerala has taken a significant step forward in public healthcare with the commencement of skin processing at the state's first skin bank, established at the Government Medical College in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The facility is expected to greatly enhance treatment outcomes for patients suffering from severe burns and extensive skin loss, conditions that often pose life-threatening complications.

State Health Minister Veena George said the skin bank was set up to ensure world-class treatment for burn victims within the public health system.

The Minister added that steps are underway to establish a second skin bank at the Government Medical College in Kottayam, further strengthening the state's burn care network.

The skin bank preserves donated skin under strictly controlled temperature and safety protocols.

After undergoing a chemical processing phase of around three weeks, the skin is made suitable for clinical use.

It is then grafted onto patients through plastic surgery using advanced medical techniques.

Such skin grafts are vital in managing major burn injuries, where the loss of skin compromises the body's natural barrier and increases the risk of infection, fluid loss and severe pain.

According to medical experts, the transplanted skin functions as a biological dressing, providing immediate coverage to injured areas.

This helps in significantly reducing infection rates, easing pain, and preventing the loss of fluids and electrolytes, thereby stabilising patients during the critical stages of recovery.

The availability of banked skin is particularly crucial for patients with extensive burns, where sufficient healthy skin may not be available for auto grafting.

The first skin harvesting at the bank was made possible through the consent of the family of a brain-dead donor, highlighting the importance of awareness around skin donation.

Officials clarified that skin retrieval does not cause disfigurement to the body, as it is collected from non-visible areas such as the back of the thighs.

The procedure was carried out by a team led by Dr. Prem Lal from the Plastic Surgery Department.

Depending on clinical requirements, skin obtained from a single donor can benefit one or more patients.

The skin bank works in close coordination with burns units and specialised burns ICUs operating under the supervision of plastic surgery departments.

These ICUs provide advanced care for patients with more than 10 per cent burn injuries, helping reduce infections, speed up healing, and improve survival rates, marking a major boost to Kerala's capacity for advanced burn management.

