Key demands of contract nurses under consideration: TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Chennai, Dec 21 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday said that the state government has already informed protesting contract nurses that several of their demands are under consideration, even as he appealed to them to ensure that their agitation does not jeopardise healthcare delivery.

Addressing the ongoing stir, Subramanian, in a statement, said that while the nurses have every right to protest, such demonstrations must be conducted responsibly.

"They certainly have the right to protest. But doing so without prior intimation is not appropriate. Those participating -- as well as those encouraging them -- must remember that this is a profession where lives are at stake," he said in the statement.

The minister also pointed out that many of the contract nurses currently agitating were appointed during the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s tenure in 2014.

These appointments, he said, were made on the condition that the recruits would serve for two years, after which they would be regularised based on seniority and the creation of new posts. However, he pointed out that for four to five years thereafter, no new batches were regularised.

According to him, it was only after the DMK assumed office under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that vacancies began to be filled on a yearly basis.

"So far, 3,783 nurses have been regularised. On Tuesday, another 169 nurses will receive their appointment orders," he said.

Responding to the protesters’ demand for the creation of additional posts, Subramanian said policy decisions must be guided by factors such as the structure of the medical sector, patient load, and financial feasibility. New jobs cannot be sanctioned without considering these aspects, he added.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, he said that 18,000 posts have been created, 35,000 employees regularised, and 45,000 personnel transferred under a transparent counselling process since the DMK government assumed office.

Subramanian further hinted at political motives behind the agitation, particularly in the context of elections.

"Some people are influencing them during election time. They must understand the realities," he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to engage constructively, he said officials have already met protest representatives. While asserting that legitimate demands will be addressed, he urged nurses to balance their right to protest with their responsibility towards patients and public health.

