Kids, elderly with cold & cough must stay at home to prevent HMPV spread: Dr Randeep Guleria

New Delhi, Jan 7 Children and elderly with cold and cough must stay at home to prevent the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness currently seeing an uptick in the country, said former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta Gurugram, said that prevention is most important.

“If the child has fever, cold, and cough, the child should stay at home for at least 5 to 7 days, so that the child does not give

the infection to others in the school,” he said.

He also recommended schools issue advisory to parents to not send such children to school, which can then also spread to the elderly.

So far, seven cases of HMPV -- Karnataka (2), Gujarat (1), and Tamil Nadu (2) have been reported. All the cases were detected in young children ranging from 3 months old to 13 years old.

Guleria urged for following public health measures like regular handwashing and, the use of masks, which can protect from other respiratory illnesses like flu.

“I think the lessons we learned from, Covid are something that everyone should follow, especially during this time, because this will protect you not only from the HMPV but even from Covid or other influenza-related viruses.

"Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing a mask, regular hand washing, cough etiquettes like covering your cough. If you don't have a tissue or a handkerchief cover your cough/sneeze in your arm or elbow so that you don't spread the infection, avoid going to crowded places,” the noted pulmonologist told IANS.

Guleria said that the virus is not new and causes only mild infection in young children and elderly persons. He added the infection is self-limiting and must not be treated with antibiotics but with proper hydration and nutrition.

Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda, in a video message, said that the HMPV is not a new virus.

“It was first identified in 2001 and has been circulating in the entire world since many years, It spreads through the air by the way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months,” said the Union Minister.

The Health Ministry, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China, as well as in neighbouring countries, Nadda assured.

"There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," he added.

