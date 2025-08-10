Kishan Reddy urges T'gana govt to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in state

Hyderabad, Aug 10 Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has urged the Telangana government to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Central government in the state.

He made the request at inauguration of the Telangana Marketing and Distribution Warehouse under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana here on Sunday.

He along with Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the facility at Lorven Pharma and Surgicals at Uppal.

Kishan Reddy said this facility would streamline the supply of affordable and quality medicines and strengthen the operations of Jan Aushadhi Kendras across Telangana.

The Union Minister said that under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives such as the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and Ayushman Bharat have empowered the poor by saving their medical costs and ensuring access to quality and affordable healthcare for all.

Kishan Reddy said that the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) neglected Ayushman Bharat scheme. He said at least the present Congress government headed by Revanth Reddy should implement this central scheme in Telangana.

He stated under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana senior citizens above the age of 70 years, regardless of their income, are eligible for health coverage of up to Rs.5 lakh.

He also mentioned that under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana, medicines available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras are 50 to 90 percent cheaper compared to the medicines in the market.

The Union Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is giving top priority to the public health.

The Governor expressed happiness over the inauguration of marketing and distribution warehouse saying it marked a major step in the mission to make affordable and accessible quality healthcare a reality for every citizen of Telangana.

He termed Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana a revolutionary initiative to reduce the gap between the high cost of branded medicines and the healthcare needs of people.

MP Eatala Rajender and local state legislators attended the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor