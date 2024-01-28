Kiwifruit may help improve your mental health in just 4 days: Study

Wellington, Jan 28 Feeling low and depressed? Eating furry fruits like Kiwi can improve your vitality and mood in as little as four days, claims a study.

The findings provide a tangible and accessible way for people to support their mental well-being, said co-author Professor Tamlin Conner, of the Department of Psychology from the University of Otago in New Zealand.

“It’s great for people to know that small changes in their diet, like adding kiwifruit, could make a difference in how they feel every day.”

Vitamin C intake has been associated with improved mood, vitality, well-being, and lower depression, while vitamin C deficiency is associated with higher depression and cognitive impairment.

However, Conner said limited research has assessed how quickly mood improvements occur after introducing vitamin C supplements or whole food sources.

The researchers aimed to fill that gap with an 8-week dietary intervention of 155 adults with low vitamin C.

Participants took daily either a vitamin C supplement, placebo, or two kiwifruit. They then reported their vitality, mood, flourishing, sleep quality, sleep quantity, and physical activity using smartphone surveys.

The results, published in The British Journal of Nutrition, found kiwifruit supplementation improved vitality and mood within four days, peaking around 14-16 days, and improved flourishing from day 14. Vitamin C, on the other hand, marginally improved mood until day 12.

Understanding the nuances of when and how these effects occur day-to-day contributes to our knowledge of the potential benefits of vitamin C-rich foods and supplements on mental health,” said lead author Dr Ben Fletcher, from the varsity

“This helps us see that what we eat can have a relatively fast impact on how we feel.

“Our participants had relatively good mental health to begin with so had little room for improvement, but still reported the benefits of kiwifruit or vitamin C interventions,” he said.

He added that, while vitamin C tablets showed some improvements, the study underscores the potential synergistic effects of consuming whole foods like kiwifruit.

“We encourage a holistic approach to nutrition and well-being, incorporating various nutrient-rich foods into your diet.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor