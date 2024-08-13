Know Benefits of Eating Banana Daily

We have heard eating a apple will keep doctors away, but eating Banana daily will keep you away from problems related to bones and joints. Yes, due to increased uric acid, people start having many problems related to bones and joints. Patients with high uric acid often have to go through many serious problems like joint pain, muscle swelling and irritation. If it is not controlled at the right time, then due to this the possibility of arthritis and gout increases.

Therefore, if you want to reduce increased uric acid, then apart from medicines, include bananas in your diet. Bananas have many properties that help in reducing uric acid. Let us know how banana works in controlling uric acid and also when and how it should be consumed.

Banana is beneficial in controlling uric acid

Bananas contain plenty of potassium which excretes uric acid through urine. Apart from this, it has low amount of protein and purine, due to which it is beneficial for uric acid patients. This fruit also contains vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that can help in reducing the level of uric acid in the blood.

How to consume bananas

Uric acid patients can consume 3 to 4 bananas daily. You can also eat it by mixing it in milk. You can also make a shake of it. You can increase its consumption according to your requirement. You can also eat it around noon, keep in mind not to consume it on an empty stomach in the morning and at night.

Eating bananas also provides relief from these problems

Eating fiber-rich bananas improves digestion, which prevents many stomach problems like constipation and bloating. Bananas are rich in iron and folate, which can help control anemia. Bananas rich in antioxidants, vitamin A and carotenoids can help improve eyesight.

(Disclaimer: LokmatTimes.com does not confirm the information given in this article. Before implementing them or to get more information about it, please contact the doctor.)