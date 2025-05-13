Know How Japanese Walking Technique Can Transform Your Sleep, Mood, and Heart Health

As we all know that walking has lots of benefits not just to lose weight, but also to maintain health. Walking can give you relief from mental stress and trauma. It is said that Walking is beneficial for everyone, regardless of age. Walking reduces blood pressure, improves digestion, maintains good blood flow and also improves mood. But did you know the technique of Japanese walking which is popularly known as the interval walking training.

What is Japanese Interval Walking?

Interval Walking Training (IWT), a Japanese technique, alternates between 3-minute intervals of slow and brisk walking for 30 minutes daily. Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi advocates IWT, stating it surpasses the traditional 10,000 steps in benefits. He highlights IWT's potential to improve blood pressure, reduce stroke risk, enhance mood, boost immunity, and improve sleep quality, citing studies that demonstrate significant cardiovascular health and fitness improvements.

Also Read: How to Get Rid of Thyroid Problems Naturally: Try This Easy Neck Exercise

Dr. Sethi recommends starting with a 3-5 minute warm-up, alternating slow and brisk walking, and concluding with a 3-5 minute cool-down, emphasizing its joint-friendly, time-efficient, and effective nature.