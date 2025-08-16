Know How to Talk to Your Daughter About Her First Period (Menstrual Cycle) Without Fear

Parenting Tips: Even tough we live in 21st century, talking about menstruation openly is still a taboo. Many parents don't talk to their daughter about one of most important process of getting period with their daughter and when they get one, girl gets scared. A mother looks forward to her daughter's first period, but when it happens, it's a bittersweet reminder that her daughter is no longer a child. The girl, who used to be carefree, now has a new sense of understanding and maturity. Mothers need to encourage and explain periods to their daughters, but often struggle with how to do so. These tips will be useful for informing your daughter about her first period.

When and how to tell daughter about menstruation?

There is no use in informing girls about it after they get their period. Because if something happens to them suddenly without any information, they get scared. So when you feel that there are some changes in their body related to menstruation, then after a few days, give them an idea about menstruation.

Ask them in a very light mood whether you are feeling such changes in your body... Then tell them how menstruation can come after this change. Introduce sanitary pads. Do not put any serious expression on your face while telling them. Because girls should not think that this is something strange or scary from your discussion.

When girls actually get their periods, give them complete scientific information about menstruation. Now there are many videos available on YouTube that provide information about this. Tell the girls about it through those videos. But first check whether the filming in the video is too flamboyant.

Tell them about your experience when you first got your period. Tell them about some of the embarrassment you had at that time, a funny story. This will help them reduce their fear and accept their period with a smile. They will definitely have restrictions after their period. But don't tell them exactly what they are. Otherwise, they may think that periods are something bad that restricts their freedom.