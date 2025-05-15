Know The Best Time to Eat Bananas to Instantly Improve Your Health

Bananas has many health benefits, it helps us to keep the stomach full. However, Ayurveda says that the importance of proper consumption to maximize these benefits and avoid potential harm. Ayurveda suggests consuming most fruits before meals, but bananas are an exception. Eating them after meals can alleviate acidity, reduce bile production, purify the blood, and eliminate toxins. According to the Charak Samhita, certain precautions should be taken when or shortly after eating bananas to prevent adverse effects. Malaysian medical nutritionist Vipin has shared this information on social media, highlighting the need for awareness. Do not drink water for 1 hour

In Ayurveda, drinking water immediately after eating any fruit is prohibited. This rule applies to eating bananas. These fruits are difficult to digest, and water can cause gas, constipation, stomach ache, and acidity problems. You can drink water after an interval of 1 hour after eating bananas.

Benefits of eating bananas

If you consume just 115 grams of bananas, you will get so many nutrients from them that you will be surprised. Bananas contain 110 calories, 30 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of protein, 0.3 milligrams of manganese, 450 milligrams of potassium, 34 milligrams of magnesium, 0.3 milligrams of iron, 0.1 milligrams of riboflavin, 0.8 milligrams of niacin, 81 international units of vitamin A, 0.5 milligrams of vitamin B-6, 9 milligrams of vitamin C, 3 grams of dietary fiber, 25 micrograms of folate. Along with this, the specialty of bananas is that they are completely free of fat, cholesterol, and sodium. They are also rich in potassium. A person needs 4700 milligrams of potassium in a day.

Eating bananas keeps heart disease away

Bananas are very beneficial for people suffering from heart disease. Eating bananas regularly improves blood flow in the body. For this reason, eating bananas reduces the chances of heart attack. It is also rich in iron, which increases the amount of hemoglobin in the blood. Those who eat two bananas every day do not have heart disease and digestive problems.

Eating bananas keeps the mind calm

If you are stressed or depressed, consume bananas. A study has revealed that eating bananas helps relieve stress and depression. This is because bananas contain protein and many antioxidants that calm the mind.

Controls blood pressure

Consuming bananas regularly keeps blood pressure normal. It contains potassium, which reduces the risk of heart attack caused by blood pressure. It also controls the problem of hypertension.