Kolkata's air pollution levels worse than Delhi in last two days

Kolkata, Dec 14 The air pollution levels in Kolkata have turned to be worse than that of New Delhi during the first two days of the current week, Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday (December 12), the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 307, which is considered as "hazardous", as against the national capital's figure of 218, which is in the "very unhealthy" category.

The difference in the air quality levels in the two cities further increased on Tuesday (December 13). While the AQI for Kolkata was 314 or "hazardous" on that day, the figure for New Delhi was 177 or "unhealthy".

Environment activist and green technologist, Somendra Mohan Ghosh said that Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial Hall, which is favourite place for morning walkers is the worst affected on this count.

"The AQI in this heritage zone is quite high. So the shine of marbles of the heritage building is being affected because of the high level of pollution in the area. At the same time, the air quality in the zone is not safe in the morning and evening hours," he said.

He said that it is unfortunate that the Makrana marbles of this heritage structure in the city are getting exposed to and affected by the air pollution. According to him, all concerned including the West Bengal Heritage Commission and the heritage wing of Kolkata Municipal Corporation should take immediate steps on this count to save this iconic heritage structure.

Environmental experts feel that during the winter time, the pollution level increases because of natural reasons, when the concentration of the polluting particles in the air increases. However, activists like Ghosh feels that the human negligence like effecting the ban on polluting vehicles beyond a certain age, barring street-food vendors from using coal and kerosene gas ovens while cooking on the streets, among others aggravate this menace.

